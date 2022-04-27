Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze has admitted his finishing still needs some more work as he tries to improve on his overall game.

Chukwueze is expected to feature for Villarreal when they play away to Liverpool today in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League.

His late equaliser at the Ceramica gave Villarreal a semifinal berth but the winger believes there’s still a lot to learn in the area of finishing.

“When someone sees potential in you, they will want you to grow more, he said, adding “My game has improved because of the surgery and the coach is doing an amazing job for me. I think what else is remaining is just to score goals, and Emery is doing a very nice job on finishing. Finishing is the only thing that remains to improve in my football,” Chukwueze told BBC.

The 22-year old Super Eagles star also added that Villarreal has treated him like one of its own and this has helped his game grow greatly despite his injury ordeal, and has taken a lot of mental toughness to overcome. “Coming back, getting injured, doing two surgeries in a season is crazy and tough,”

“When you come back from an injury and you stay out for three months, go back again and do another surgery, it is so tiring and will weaken your mentality.