Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ star boy, Samuel Chukwueze has stated he is in right shape ahead next season’s Spanish Laliga and UEFA Europa League campaigns.

The Villarreal wonder boy, who inspired the Yellow Submarine to an enviable height at the previous season, unfolded this on his latest instagram status.

Chukwueze, 21, made the statement while observing his first training session under new boss, Unai Emery. The lad, whose arrival was celebrated on the official twitter page of the Spanish side, was seen drilling himself ahead of greater challenge.

While doing this, he uploaded his image with a caption, which reads “@Chukwuezesamuel8 on fire.”

The Abia state born footballer further flaunted more images, which saw him winking at the gallery while jogging with the club new jersey. In the process, he released a daring statement capable of challenging notable Spanish Laliga stars like Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and host others who will be battling him for various prices when the league kicks off in few weeks time.

“We are back with strength @ChukwuezeSamuel8,” he told rivals.

The pacy winger was exceptional for Villarreal last season. He netted three goals and created several assist to help his side finish fifth, a position which fetched the Yellow Submarine an automatic ticket for the forthcoming UEFA Europa League.