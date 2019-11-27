Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ star boy, Samuel Chukwueze, said he is worthy of emerging the Youth Player of the Year at the forthcoming 2019 CAF Awards scheduled for January 7, 2020.

Chukwueze, who plies his trade for Spanish club, Villarreal, will be jostling with compatriot, Victor Osimhen and 14 others for the continent’s youth player of the year award.

The awards celebrate African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves in 2019.

The 20-year-old winger, via his official Instagram handle, revealed his readiness ahead of the ceremony.

“Your boy is out again. 16 stars going head to head to be crowned Africa’s best youth player, who’ll make the final 3? #CAFAwards2019,” he wrote.

Chukwueze’s impressive form inspired Nigeria to a third place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He was also honoured by his club, Villarreal, for helping the Yellow Submarine escape relegation.