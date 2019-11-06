Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ poster boy, Samuel Chukwueze, has lamented his poor scoring form at the ongoing 2019/2020 Spanish Laliga season.

The Villarreal winger, in his last Instagram post, hinted he was yet to find his rhythm despite inspiring the Spanish side to eighth on the log table.

The 20-year-old Chukwueze, who is known for his dribbling skills and assist, has only netted twice in 12 league matches.

He recorded his first goal of the season during the match day 1 encounter against Granada. The game ended in a 4-4 draw. It took the winger six additional weeks before netting his second. He netted his second goal in a 5-1 victory against Real Betis in the match day 7.

The Yellow Submarine young lad has frowned at his poor form, which saw him firing blanks in his last five league matches.

Chukwueze was captioned yelling after which he wrote, “I keep pushing.”

The post drew him unlimited attention as teammate and the Nigeria Football Federation [NFF] dropped reactions.

Close pal, Victor Osihmen, former Super Eagles’ hit man, Odion Ighalo, John Ogu, Ola Aina, Kelechi Nwakali, Asisat Oshoola and host of others, psyched up the Eagles’ poster boy.

Barring any hitch, the AFCON 2019 Bronze medalist will storm Nigeria next week. He is expected to feature for the three-time African champions when they take on the Squirrel of Benin on November 13, in Uyo, before jetting out to Lesotho five days later.