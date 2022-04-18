Gerard Moreno and Manuel Trigueros scored for the Yellow Submarine in the 7th and 16th minute in the first half while Turkish striker, Enes Unal halved the deficit for the home team in the 65th minute, his 15th strike of the season so far in the Spanish top-flight.

The game was Chukwueze's 21st La Liga appearance of the current campaign. He was in action for 68 minutes before Yeremi Pino replaced him. Dutch forward of Nigerian descent, Arnaut Danjuma came off the substitutes bench seven minutes earlier in place of Paco Alcacer. Chukwueze had a great game and came close to scoring in the first half. The ball came off his shin in the 35th minute as he called and received it via a tantalising cross from a teammate. After 32 League games, Unai Emery's team is in 7th place with 49 points.