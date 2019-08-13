Super Eagles precocious winger, Samuel Chukwueze has been named among UEFA’s 50 to watch in 2019/20.

The 20-year-old, who plays professional football for Villarreal in Spain, has already featured in the Europa League with his club.

The tricky speedster was also a member of the Super Eagles squad that won bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring once in the victory over South Africa.

Chukwueze’s star has continued to rise since he won the Nigeria Football Federation’s Young Player of the Year for 2017/18.

And now he has made the list of the top 50 gifted youngsters currently in Europe. He is the only Nigerian on the list that also includes Netherlands’ Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Portugal’s Fábio Silva, Romania’s Ianis Hagi, England’s Sean Longstaff and Spain’s Dani Olmo.