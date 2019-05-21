Villarreal won’t allow Nigeria international winger, Samuel Chukwueze leave the club this summer despite interest from several teams in Europe, thanks to his impressive display in the LaLiga in the recently concluded season.

Chukwueze is rumoured to be among the players Liverpool are looking at to bolster their squad this season and some reports in Spain have also linked him with a move to Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Betis.

Rated as one of the best teenagers in the Spanish league last season and with his buy out clause in the region of £60million, Villarreal have however played down any chance of the 20 year old leaving the club in the summer.

His representatives have been told in clear terms that he won’t be allowed to leave in the summer with the club keen on having him around for another season to aid his development after his breakthrough last season.

The plan is for him to be a first team player next season with the club hoping to have a better season than the one they had last time out where they battled relegation, no thanks to a poor start to the season.

Meanwhile, Chukwueze has been handed a befitting rest by Spanish side Villarreal as he sat out the Yellow Submarines’ final league clash away at Getafe, AOIFootball.com can authoritatively report.

Chukwueze was given a rare rest by Coach Javier Callejas as the club now wants the sought after winger to fully focus on representing Nigeria at the AFCON following an impressive breakthrough first season in Spain.

The 19-year-old did, however, finish as the club’s fourth highest league goals scorer with five strikes from 26 games and also recorded two assists to wrap up a decent first season as a full professional.