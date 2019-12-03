Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ duo, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen have hinted their desire of playing the role of a Santa Claus who will be dashing out gift come December 25 (Christmas Day).

Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas, is a legendary figure originated in Western Christian culture. His duty is to bring gifts to homes of well-behaved children on the night of Christmas Eve or during the early hours of Christmas Day.

Chukwueze and Osimhen, who are currently witnessing a successful season in their various European club sides, confirmed this in a shot video on the Super Eagles official Instagram handle. The video saw the youngsters putting on a Santa Claus cap while they sang a complimentary song to put their fans in the mood of a festive season.

Fans reacted to the post by awaiting the surprise package from their soccer idols in few days time. On December 21, Osimhen, who plies his trade for French Ligue 1 side, Lille, will go on season break which will help him perform his right to fans at home and in the diaspora. In a similar vein, Chukwueze would also take his season’s break after his side game with Getafe on December 22.

Chukwueze and Osimhen’s impressive forms during in the current season fetched them nominations for the 2019 CAF award. Both players will battle for the CAF Young Player of the Year, while Osimhen will lock horns with compatriots, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi, for the Africa Footballer of the Year award.