A couple of Super Eagles stars have shown their readiness to do the team proud when they take on Ukraine in an international friendly tonight.

Nigeria takes on the Yellow-Blue in a first matchup between the two sides at the Dnipro Arena this night. It will be the Super Eagles’ first match since they beat Tunisia in the third-place match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr, had called up some new faces for the encounter against Andriy Shevchenko’s side. But the likes of Ahmed Musa, Wilfried Ndidi and Tyronne Ebuehi will not be available after they all pulled out due to injuries.

However, that has not dampened the morale of the players in camp, and a couple of them have taken to social media to show their readiness for the encounter.

Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze, was among the stars who took to twitter to show their eagerness ahead of the clash. The 20-year-old posted a picture of himself, Bonnaventure and Victor Osimhen with the caption: Eagles way.

Meanwhile, newly invited goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, also took to Twitter to share his happiness after the team’s first training session.

The Fortuna Dusseldorf II goalkeeper, who will be hoping to make his debut, posted a picture of himself, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun and Semi Ajayi.