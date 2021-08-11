Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze will not be in action today when his Spanish club, Villarreal tackle English giants, Chelsea in the 2021 UEFA Super Cup, www.bestchoicesports.com.ng can report.

Villarreal manager, Unai Emery will remain without Samuel Chukwueze who is still suffering with a hamstring injury.

The Nigerian international suffered a season ending injury in the Yellow Submarine’s Europa League semi-final clash with Arsenal in April

He subsequently missed their first ever major title win as Unai Emery’s side beat Manchester United on penalties in the final earlier this month.

However, despite initial rumours that he could be back in full training by at least the end of July, he will miss out on the start on the Super Cup as well as start of 2021/2022 La Liga season.

According to reports, Chukwueze suffered a setback in his recovery and will now miss at least three months of action during the close season period.

The annual UEFA Super Cup clash is between the Champions League and Europa League winners will take place on Wednesday evening as Chelsea eye more silverware.

The Blues beat the Premier League champions Manchester City to clinch their second Champions League title last season.

The match will be played at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday 11 August.

