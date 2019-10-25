Nigeria’S winger, Samuel Chukwueze has reportedly agreed a new four-year deal with Spanish LaLiga club, Villarreal.

Chukwueze, who broke into the Villarreal’s first team last season has been linked with a number of top European sides, but he is now ready to commit his future to the club.

The Yellow Submarines, according to a report in the Spanish media, has inserted a release clause of €100m in the new contract with Chukwueze.

The clause will take the first two years of the contract and then €80m for the third year.

Chukwueze has scored seven goals and recorded four goals in 41 games for Villarreal.

The 20-year-old was on Tuesday nominated for the 2019 Kopa Trophy Award which recognises the best U-21 player in the world.