NigeriaN international, Samuel Chukwueze reported for pre-season training at Villarreal yesterday.

The winger was given an extended break by the leadership of the Yellow Submarine to help him recover from fatigue after representing the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chukwueze underwent special training alongside Cameroonian Zambo Anguissa, who was in action against the Super Eagles in the round of 16 at AFCON 2019.

The return of the Nigerian to training is coming at a time when he is being linked with a possible move to Liverpool.

However, the reality is looking likely that he will continue playing for the La Liga club in the new season as the transfer window for Premier League clubs ends on Thursday.

In the 2018-2019 campaign, Chukwueze had a breakout season that saw him score eight goals in 38 appearances for Villarreal’s first team and made debuts in La Liga, Europa League and Copa del Rey.