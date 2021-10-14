Samuel Chukwueze will be named in the Super Eagles squad for the World Cup qualifiers in November unless he suffers another setback in training, owngoalnigeria.com reports.

Coach Gernor Rohr confirmed that the Villarreal forward is back to full fitness and would be available for selection in November.

Rohr is keen on having him back for the crucial games against Liberia and also the game against Cape Verde in Lagos. The two games will go a long way in helping the team cement a spot in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

It was gathered that Rohr will likely drop Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu who hasn’t been in the best of form and has lost his national team spot to Chidera Ejuke. With Chukwueze returning, Kalu could be the odd man out.

Meanwhile, Rohr is already planning for the games in November without Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi who isn’t expected to be fit for the games as latest reports suggest he could be out for three more weeks.

