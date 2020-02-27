Former Super Eagles’ defender, Celestine ‎Babayaro said the Super Eagles of Nigeria can boast of a trident of players in attack that can wreck any team in the world if coach Gernot Rohr uses the right tactics.

Babayaro named the trio of Moses Simon of Nantes, Victor Osimhen of Lille and Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal as three players, who have the capacity to trouble any team in the world, if they are played in attack.

Simon had taken the Ligue 1 like duck to water since his loan move from Levante, while Osimhen had not slowed down on the form that made Lille splashed 16 million Euros to sign him from Charleroi of Belgium, where he spent a successful season on loan from Wolfsburg before making the move permanent.

On his part, Chukwueze although he hasn’t had same season like he did last time out he had, however, impressed in some games which meant he is still a part of the players who are regular at the Laliga team.

“When you have players, who are doing well at their various clubsides, it makes easy your job as coach of any national team. Presently it’s all about finding the right tactics to have Simon, Chukwueze and Osimhen play to their full potential. They are about the best three Nigerian players in Europe right now”, Babayaro told Owngoalnigeria.com.

“ They have what it takes to trouble any team in the world; pace, skills, power and finishing. All three have proven they have it this season.”