Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ wonder kid, Samuel Chukwueze has splashed the whopping sum of $138,000 (N52 million) on latest Mercedes Benz S-Class.

The Villarreal of Spain winger revealed this on his verified instagram few hours before his team league outing against Real Sociedad. He was seen putting on a lengthy suit, a black shade, flashy jean and white trainers while flaunting the white luxury ride on the street of Spain.

While commenting on this, teammates such as Victor Osimhen, Ola Aina, Moses Simon, sibling to the soccer star, Princess Chukwueze were all amazed at his latest property. “ Zaddy ma pami now,” Princes wrote her appraisal using Yoruba slang with a social media emoji “fire” which signifies his brother current financial status.

Reacting to this, the 21-year-old millionaire said God’s comfort is the secret behind his success. “ Man, I thank God I’m Godly. Oluwa na him comfort me,” he replied via same channel.

Daily SunSports had earlier reported his flamboyant lifestyle which saw him purchased a (N90M) Ferrari two years ago. He toppled it by displaying various iPhones and expensive attires in recent events.

Chukwueze last netted for Nigeria during the Super Eagles 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone in the first leg of the AFCON 2022 double-header cracker in Benin City, earlier this month.