Bolaji Okunola

As the 2019 festive period gathers momentum, Super Eagles’ wonder boy, Samuel Chukwueze has started dashing out cash to fans at home and in the Diaspora.

The Villarreal of Spain winger revealed this via his Instagram handle.

“—If you haven’t received anything from me this Christmas, check my previous page and send your account details there.

“It’s still on and you are never late, many have received and many have not, it’s not easy as I thought, but whatever you receive, please manage it, there are many mouths to fill, I will still get to you,” he wrote to his fans.

SportingSun had earlier reported that the 20-year-old bought a Ferrari worth N98million and the latest IPhone, which he purchased for thousands of US dollars during the 2019 calendar year.

Before now, the red-hot star, via the official twitter handle of the NFF, hinted on his plan to play the role of a Santa Claus by dashing out gift items to people.

He would expect more requests from his fans when he storms the country for the season’s break, which commences after November 22 league action against Getafe.