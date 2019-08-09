Super Eagles youth sensation, Samuel Chukwueze will not leave his LaLiga team, Villarreal CF, this summer, AOIFootball.com has reported.

The wing wizard, who got tongues wagging following impressive performances in his first season in Spain’s top division, was thought to be on the shop list of top European clubs this summer, but had a high price tag of over €60 million set by the Yellow Submarines who want to keep their youth prodigy for another season.

Clubs like Liverpool, Bayern Munich and host of others were said to have made inquiries.

Samu, as he is fondly called in Spain, helped his rating to soar after putting up a fine display at the Africa Cup of Nations where he scored a goal and helped the Super Eagles return with a bronze medal.

When asked if he may make a surprise big move from his club, the former FIFA U17 bronze ball winner revealed that he is not moving an inch.

“I’m not leaving Villarreal,” he exclusively told AOIFootball.com.

He recently returned to training from an extended holiday after the just concluded AFCON.