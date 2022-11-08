Samuel Chukwueze’s stunning goal for Villarreal against Lech Poznan has been nominated for the Europa Conference League goal of the group stage.

Chukwueze’s strike arrived on gameweek one of the competitions in Villarreal’s 4-3 defeat of the Polish opposition at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Skoras had handed Lech the lead in the second minute before Chukwueze dragged the Yellow Submarines back on levelled terms half an hour later with a sublime effort.

The Nigeria international met a deep, high cross from the left flank with a first-time volley that flew wickedly past goalkeeper Bednarek.

Villarreal went on to win the encounter thanks to a late Francis Coquelin strike after both teams had traded six goals by the hour mark.

Chukwueze’s goal was, however, the peak of all seven strikes that evening of September 8, and it has now been nominated alongside nine others as the best goal of the round-robin phase.

Chukwueze has been excellent on the continent for Villarreal, contributing two goals and two assists in five matches in the Conference League.

The 23-year-old has, however, struggled to replicate that brilliant form in La Liga, where he has only an assist in 12 appearances.