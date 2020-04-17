Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze said his dream to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 21-year-old attacker believes the current Super Eagles is good enough to lift the FIFA World Cup, but must work hard to achieve good results at the biggest stage.

Chukwueze was among of the Golden Eaglets squad that FIFA U-17 world cup for Nigeria in Chile back in 2015, and has developed into one of the most important players in the Super Eagles set up.

Haven won the bronze medal with the Super Eagles in 2019 African cup of Nations in Egypt, Chukwueze has now set his sights on lifting the senior World cup in the nearest future.

“I want to win the World Cup Super Eagles, I believe in this team and in this generation and I think we will do better in the World cup,” he said.

Chukwueze, who is regarded as one of the best young talents in the world, has blossomed in the colour of the Yellow Submarine side. He has been linked with a potential move to the premier league side Chelsea and Liverpool following his impressive performances for both club and country.