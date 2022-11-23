Samuel Chukwueze would be a perfect addition to the Aston Villa attack should the Premier League club strike a deal with Villarreal for the Super Eagles forward.

Football analyst Pete O’Rourke made this submission in an interview with Football FanCast.

He said: “When you get a new manager at a club they always look to sign players that they have worked with before and know. Chukwueze would be one of those that Emery trusts for Villa.

“He is looking to improve Aston Villa’s attacking output, and Chukwueze would definitely add to them. He’s a tricky winger who can score goals and provide goals. He’s someone who would definitely add some pace to the Villa attack as well.”

The recent appointment of former Arsenal manager Unai Emery has fueled Chukwueze’s links to Aston Villa.Until becoming the boss at Villa, Emery worked together with Chukwueze at Villarreal.

Both personalities were influential as Villarreal reached the final of the Europa League last year.