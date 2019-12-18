Chelsea are one of the English Premier League clubs linked with a move for Nigeria international, Samuel Chukwueze.

The Blues are reportedly in the market for a winger and are looking to bring former Manchester City wonderkid, Jadon Sancho, back to England.

Other names mentioned as alternatives to the Borussia Dortmund star are Chukwueze, Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) and Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen).

According to Spanish sports daily, Marca, Chukwueze’s current buyout clause stands at €60 million euros, but Villarreal want to increase that to 80 million euros (N31.5 billion) as part of a contract extension.

The Yellow Submarine signed the Nigeria Young Player of the Year from Diamond Academy for €500,000.

Chukwueze has made 16 appearances for Villarreal this season in La Liga, scoring three goals and adding two assists, while he now has 12 caps for the Super Eagles, a year after he debuted in a friendly against Uganda.