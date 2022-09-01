Samuel Chukwueze is on the verge of joining Everton on loan according to Mundo Deportivo.

Chukwueze’s loan move comes with a €45m mandated permanent transfer option at the end of the season.

His transfer never looked like happening until Tuesday when Everton stepped negotiations up and agreed a deal in principle with the winger.

The alternative for Everton was believed to be Denis Suarez, but with an €80m clause, the Toffees were out priced.

Suarez may however move the opposite way to Villarreal to replace Chukwueze who had been linked in the past with Everton’s Premier League local rivals, Liverpool.

Should the deal pull through, Chukwueze will join the ranks of Super Eagles stars in the Premier League with Alex Iwobi starring in Merseyside while Taiwo Awoniyi, Frank Onyeka, Joe Aribo, Emmanuel Dennis and others are also in the league.

Chukwueze has spent the entirety of his European career at Villarreal after coming through the ranks at the club.

He was a star alongside Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Nwakali at the 2015 U-17 World Cup won by Nigeria in Chile where he won the Bronze Ball award.