By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ and Villarreal wonder boy, Samuel Chukwueze is likely to storm Stadion Miejski, Poland, venue for the 2021 Europa League final against Manchester United with crutches following a hamstring tear he battled in the competition semi-final second leg clash against Arsenal.

Chukwueze, 22, was forced off in pain in the first half of his last appearance at Emirates Stadium and he could now miss out on the Yellow Submarine first ever continental tournament final.

Following this, the club has released an official statement confirming a hamstring tear, which hint at him being unlikely to feature against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side come May 26.

Scooping further, Daily SunSports gathered from a famous medical website, healthline.com which revealed the player is most likely to go under the knife and settle for crutches should he show interest towards traveling with the team in quest for his first ever club medal.

“Taking break from physical activity will let the hamstring heal. A patient might need to use crutches or a knee splint to avoid moving his/her leg. “Recovery takes at least 4 to 8 weeks if one have a partial tear. During this time, patients need regular physical therapy and lots of rest. If one has a complete tear, recovery can take about three months. It might take slightly longer if a patient gets surgery. Doctors are in the right pole to let the patient know when to go back to work. If a patient has a physically demanding job, one might need to stay home for most of his/her recovery time,” the website reads.