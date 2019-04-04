Super Eagles rising star, Samuel Chukwueze has revealed his excitement, after helping Villarreal earned a morale-boosting point against Barcelona in their quest for survival, AOIFootball.com reported.

Having been named Nigeria’s Young Player of the Year at the NFF Aiteo Awards, the 19-year-old showed plenty of composure, as he scored one and assisted another to draw afterwards comparison to some of football’s greatest players.

Chukwueze, who spoke to AOIFootball.com after the award, couldn’t hide his excitement whilst also expressing his disappointment in their failure to grab all three points.

“It’s a great feeling playing against a club like Barcelona and I’m so happy about that and I thank God for my goal and assist yesterday.

“Although we did not grab the three points, I’m happy with the overall team performance,” Chukwueze said.

The well sought after player further revealed the special feeling he had playing against the Catalonia giants, whilst also playing down his substitution as the reason the team drew the match.

“It’s always an honour to play against Barcelona and I will just keep my head down and ensure I continue to work harder.

“I don’t think my substitution was the reason we drew, even if I was on the pitch it would have still been the same because may be it was destined like that, but you know football is funny and anything can happen,” Chukwueze concluded.

Playing in just his first season with the Yellow Submarines, the 2015 U-17 World Cup winner had become a key member of the Villarreal squad, scoring 7 goals and also chipping in 5 assists in all competitions.