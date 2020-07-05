Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles and Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze said he is battle ready to face Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona in tonight’s Spanish Laliga Week 34 clash billed for the Estadio de la Ceramica stadium.

The 21-year-old Yellow Submarine star boy, stylishly revealed this while celebrating his team’s victory against arch rivals, Valencia, during the week.

Knowing full well his next duel will be against the defending champions, Chukwueze took to his instagram handle to fire warning signal to the Lionel Messi-led team.

Before now, the AFCON 2019 bronze medalist, who is keen to inspire his side to the league’s top four finish, captioned his latest post with daring statement. “We’re close.”

In a similar vein, the club, via twitter, also said Chukwueze and host of others were in the right frame of mind ahead of the encounter.

“Getting ready for Villarreal-Barca on Sunday night,” the club twitted with various images of drilled players.

Top four chaser, Villarreal, are currently fifth on the log with three points behind fourth placed team, Sevilla.

Rival, Barcelona, are placed second on the log after failing to win their last two fixtures.

Chukwueze, who is yet to open a goal account this year, is aware finishing fourth will guarantee him action in next season’s UEFA Champions League competition.