Super Eagles coach, Gernor Rohr is worried about the form of Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze, who was below par in the two friendly matches against Algeria and Tunisia.

Chukwueze was a shadow of himself in the two games, leading to his substitution in both games.

“Rohr is obviously worried about his dip in form, but he’s hoping he will bounce back before next month’s game against Sierra Leone. That talent is there, but the confidence is lacking,” a backroom staff told owngoalnigeria.com.

Although Rohr was happy with the display against Tunisia despite the 1-1 draw, the coach was, particularly, pleased with the performance of some players who were handed their debut.

Top of the list is CSKA Moscow’s winger, Chidera Ejuke who was introduced as a substitute against Tunisia and put up a lively performance for the time he was on