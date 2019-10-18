Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles player, Samuel Chukwueze’s club Villarreal may play their match against Atletico Madrid in Miami.

La Liga yesterday sought the permission of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to hold December match in the United States of America.

Villarreal and Atletico Madrid have agreed to the proposal to hold the 6 December fixture at the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium.

Villarreal president Fernando Roig confirmed in a radio interview disclosed that the two clubs were hoping to reach an agreement on the request.

Roig insisted such an event would be beneficial and important for Spanish football’s growth, and the three parties have now lodged an official proposal to play the match on December 6 at Hard Rock Stadium.

A statement posted to Villarreal’s website read: “La Liga, alongside Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, [on Thursday] presented an official request to the RFEF to play the match between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, corresponding to La Liga matchday 16, on December 6, 2019, at 10pm Spanish time (4pm local time) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (Florida, United States).