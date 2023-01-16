By Monica Iheakam

Nigerian athletes showed glimpses of promising season during the several athletic meets around the United States of America over the weekend.

Texas Tech sophomore, Rosemary Chukwuma clocked a dazzling Personal Best and World Lead of 7.11s to win her semifinal of the 60m semifinal.

The relay Gold medalist from the Commonwealth Games went on to show her time wasn’t a fluke as she clocked 7.13s in the final.

Alaba Akintola smashed his previous Personal Best (PB) of 6.67s setting a new school record for Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) clocking a brilliant time of 6.59s to win the men’s 60m final, at the Commodore Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.

Baylor’s Sophomore, Imaobong Nse Uko won the women’s 400m at the Texas Tech Corky Classic in a Season Best (SB) of 53.51s.

Ezinne Abba made her debut for the Texas longhorns in the women’s 60m. Making her way in the prelims with 7.34s and bettered it with a Facility Record (FR) and Personal Best (PB) of 7.28s in the final. She later competed in the women’s 200m with 24.13s which is now her current best time indoors.

Nathaniel Ezekiel of Baylor University resumed to his 600yard with a 1:08.75s to be the overall fastest time at the meet.