By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s Olympic medalist in Taekwondo, Chika Chukwumerije has quit the sport that brought him to global limelight.

The decision to leave the sport is on the premise of the alleged accusations of assault on female athletes, which the Beijing 2008 bronze medalist has denied.

According to insidethegames, World Taekwondo confirmed that the court case against the Algiers 2007 All Africa Games gold medalist was dropped after he agreed to quit the sport.

“The World Taekwondo Integrity Committee carefully reviewed the case against Chika Chukwumerije and the court decision of 31 May 2021 and mandated that pending the outcome of Chukwumerije’s appeal, the Nigerian Taekwondo Federation must put in place approved protective measures and Chukwumerije must undertake safeguarding education via a recognized and approved institution or programme,” the governing body said to insidethegames.

“Now that Chukwumerije has decided to leave the sport, World Taekwondo has no authority over him and so under Article 3.3(D) of the Disciplinary Actions and Appeals Code, the case against him has been closed.”

