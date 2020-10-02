Christian Agadibe

With his latest song, Gba attractingover 1.2 million views on YouTube, fast-rising singer, Adewunmi Justin Olaniyonu aka Chulo is already rocking the Nigerian music scene.

The Computer Science graduate of Lagos Polytechnic said: “My hit song, Enemy produced by Vaylla and mixed and mastered by Kenny (Goodmusic) is currently on I-tune, Tooexclusive, Notjustok, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and other digital platforms. But right now, I’m promoting my latest audio and video, Gba across the globe. Gba, whichis produced by Vaylla (sound soldier), mixed and mastered by WowoMix, is also on all music platforms. I look forward to dropping my EP (Extended Play) and first album pretty soon.”