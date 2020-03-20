Anambra State has emerged champions of the 10th South East Cricket Championship, tagged “Chuma Anosike Cup” as they defeated Enugu State by 3 wickets in a keenly contested finals to retain the cup they won last year.

Anambra won the toss and elected to field; Enugu could not put up a big total scoring just 77 runs all out in 19.1 overs. Agu Somto scored the highest total of 17 runs off 25 balls in 20 overs game.

Anambra’s Okeke Damian Chijioke spinned out 4 wickets in his 4 overs, conceding just 10 runs. Mbojikwe Chukwudi and Nzube Nwokike under 19 ICC World Cup cynosures took 2 wickets each.

In the second innings, Anambra chased the runs down to 81 runs in 13.1 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. Nnaemeka Onwuliri topped the batting scores with 10 off 24.

Enugu’s Henry Okafor and Sunday Uwem took 2 wickets each, but could not stop Anambra from lifting the cup for the second time.

In women’s category, Anambra Queens defeated Ebonyi Queens in an tripartite match to emerge champions.

Agu Somto won the Batsman of the series. Okafor Chijioke won both bowler of the series and man of the series. Pascal Okoye won wicketkeeper of the series. Peculiar Egemasi won fielder of the series.