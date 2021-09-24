Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili popularly known as Ogene Igbo, a media public relations practitioner in Anambra State, and formerly, a chief publicity strategist for the the ADC candidate and Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo governorship campaign, has resigned from active and partisan politics.

The Ogbunike born filmmaker cum Journalist, who is presently the National President of Association of Digital Media Core Advocates (ADMCA), organisers of the world famous Anambra Media Excellence Awards, resigned from active politics yesterday, citing “personal reasons”.

According to the press statement made available to newsmen in Awka, Dr. Chuma said he had “resigned from partisan politics” and that he “wanted to do the right thing” as a professional journalist.

“I wish to formally announce that henceforth, I will be playing a non partisan role in my media works. This, should serve as an official statement on my resignation from partisan politics.” Chuma said.

“My decision in this regard is entirely personal to me and having served in various capacities, including as Media Director, and Director General Nwankpo Governorship Campaign Organization, I have resolved to immerse myself in some other vocations and take on some new challenges.

“I must sincerely admit that right from our days in All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, and our sojourn in African Democratic Congress, ADC, it has been a mutually rewarding relationship which I cherished most and greatly too”

Meanwhile, the ADC candidate, Akachukwu Nwankpo has accepted his resignation noting that the development would not affect his chances negatively as they were still in constant touch.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.