Henry Akubuiro

Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, a professor of English, renowned creative writer and Dean, Faculty of Arts, Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, will be presenting her latest book, Forlon Fate, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the upscale Best Western Meloch Hotel, Ifite Awka, 12 noon.

The event, which will be held in collaboration with the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA, Anambra Chapter, and the Literati Philosophia, will also double as an evening of drama, poetry, music and dance.

She is also a keen literary editor with interests in publishing and the empowerment of minds through books. Ngozi holds a PhD in English and a PhD in Education Administration. She is a member of Modern Language Association, African Literature Association and the Association of Nigerian Authors and the author of Teachers on Strike, Echoes of a New Dawn, Chants of Despair, among others.