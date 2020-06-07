Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Following the ease of lockdown in Enugu State, Catholic Bishops in Enugu State have issued a joint directive for resumption of church activities in the state.

The concerned Bishops included Most Rev. Callistus Onaga of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah of Nsukka Diocese and Most Rev. John Okoye of Awgu Diocese.

In his letter addressed to Priests, Religious and Lay Faithful of Nsukka Diocese, a copy of which was made available to Sunday Sun, Bishop Onah directed that public celebration of Holy Mass for both Sundays and weekdays be restored.

He, however, reminded all that earlier guidelines must be maintained.

He said: “The number of Masses in a Parish or Chaplaincy is to be increased, celebrated preferably at different locations (Stations or Zones), to reduce the number of worshipers and permit the required physical distance. Concerning the required distance, there should not be more than three persons in a pew. Ministers of hospitality and Parish Security outfits shall help to enforce order.”