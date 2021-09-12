By Damiete Braide

Olorunwo Cathedral Church of Cherubim and Seraphim (Inc) has announced Wednesday, September 15, 2021 for the funeral ceremony of its founder, Archbishop Emmanuel Aremu Olorunwo, who died at the age of 85.

Church Provost, Venerable Omolayo Olorunwo made the disclosure at a press briefing in Lagos.

According to him the event, which would be held at No 11 Bakare Dawodu Street, Ifako, Gbagada, Lagos, would start with service of Songs/All Night praise while candle light procession will take place by 6:30pm on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, the lying-in-state comes up by 12noon – 3pm and Christian Wake by 4pm. On Friday, September 17, 2021, the exit to glory service and interment would take place by 10am.

Venerable Olorunwo said his father had impacted so many lives, not just among members of the church alone, but also outside the church.

“Not just Christians alone but also to Muslims. Baba was not just somebody that was religious to the extreme. He was a God-fearing man. The legacy he left behind is for humanity to know that our service in this world is only for God.

