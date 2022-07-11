From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Africa Region headquarters of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has condemned the recent assault on the popular Onitsha (Anambra state) based pastor, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, otherwise known as “Indaboski Bahose”, in the cause of demolishing his structures attached to his church building last week, in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The Director/Ambassador of the Africa Region headquarters of IHRC, Dr. Tivlumun Innocent Ahure, in a statement, at the weekend, said that IHRC was concerned about the rate at which property demolitions have rendered people homeless in Onitsha, Anambra State.

He considered the action as a violation of international law, which had resulted in the displacement of people from their homes, thus inflaming social conflict and instability.

Director, IHRC Housing Programmes, Dr. Edward Olutoke, in the statement, condemned the sinister approach deployed by overzealous State, Federal and Local Government agents in many cases, in the cause of demolishing houses across the country.

“This uncivil approach as was reflected in the case of Prophet Odumeje, involved verbal and physical abuse, which is an infringement of his fundamental human rights, and could lead to an indictment on the government,” he said.

He stated that because of the complex and intricate nature of housing rights and tenement laws across the globe, the need for extensive dialogue with local and international stakeholders should be expended before carrying out an irreparable action such as demolition of any building.

Dr. Olutoke noted with concern, that while his office greatly frowned at citizens erecting structures without due official approvals, the government should carry bodies like the IHRC and other relevant bodies along in demolishing structures which took people sweat and lifelong savings to put up, in other to ascertain the rationale and motives behind such demolition exercises vis-a-vis plans for forestalling such acts and compensations, where necessary.

He said that adhering to the advice would give credence to the government’s urban development duties, in line with global best practices.

Dr. Olutoke further confirmed that his office has swung into action to unravel the veracity of government’s claims and the owners of the affected properties, as to detect the issues of violations of fundamental human rights, while he insisted on compensations, where necessary.

He assured Nigerians that good days are close by, when they would have access to affordable and comfortable shelter in their names, through the efforts of IHRC across the country.