Job Osazuwa

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has donated 100 bags of rice and 50 bags of beans to mitigate the hardship brought by Coronavirus pandemic.

Distributing the items at the weekend, at the church’s national headquarters of RCCG, Ebute Metta in Lagos, representing the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the Assistant to Adeboye on Administration/Personnel, Pastor J. F. Odesola, said that 4000 beneficiaries were targeted with the food items.

He said that the kind gesture was also carried out to extend love to the society during the Easter season.

He said that the essence of Easter was the greatest sacrifice ever, and pointed out that love wasn’t merely expressed through words but in acts.

“At RCCG, we are even more determined to relieve many of the hardship brought on people by COVID-19 through our feeding projects in Nigeria and other countries.

“About two weeks back, thousands of face masks, hand sanitizers and hand gloves were presented to the authorities at the Infectious Diseases Centre in Yaba. Soon afterwards, the General Overseer, Pastor Adeboye gave 20 million naira to the Osun State Government to help fund the Osun State COVID-19 relief package.

“The third state to benefit from these series of generous acts by the Church was Ogun State, where medical equipment including ICU beds equipped with ventilators was received by the Deputy governor for the state,” he said.

The national overseer of RCCG and pastor in charge of Overcomers Family, Region 2, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, said that the church was acting according to the scripture.