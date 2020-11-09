Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Amidst lockdown and movement restrictions locally and internationally, Living Faith Church Worldwide otherwise known as Winners’ Chapel, announced that it has successfully planted 10, 000 churches across the country this year.

This, according to the church, was in fulfillment of its set target for 2020 as regards expansion of the church beyond its current state and number, thus providing opportunity for men to get closer to God.

President and Founder of the Church, Dr. David Oyedepo, who announced the feat in his Facebook handle thanked God for such expansion.

Last year, similar expansion project was embarked upon by the church and over 5, 000 churches was planted across the country within last year.

He, thus challenged already established members of the church to double their sole winning engagements so that more souls can came to Christ, thereby depopulating the kingdom of hell.

Meanwhile, there are indications the church’s annual event, 2020 Shiloh with the theme ‘turning point’ scheduled for December 8th to 13th, 2020, will provide the opportunity for open acknowledgment of the efforts of people and groups that God was used to achieve the success.