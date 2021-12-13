From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gospel Generals International Mission yesterday provided medical services to over 1000 residents of Imo State as well as empowering same number of youths trained in various skills acquisition.

Also,at least 1000 residents were fed simultaneously at the 3 days programme tagged “Heal our land” with the theme ‘Healing Rain’ organised by the church in Owerri, the State capital.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Speaking on why the church embarked on the kind gesture, the resident pastor, Patrick Onyebuchi said the church took cognisance of the hash economic situation in the country and realising majority of the people are hit by the condition decided to put up the programme to alleviate their sufferings.

“We at Gospel Generals, we are non denominational, we felt the hard condition in the country, the youths are not getting any jobs anywhere, people are sick without money to even buy drugs let alone go to the hospital, so we thought it is not just about worshiping God with empty stomach, you need to eat before you are strong to praise God.

” What we are doing is not different from what Christ did in the Bible, where he fed the multitude, today we have also fed a lot of people and we would be doing it for 3 days, we have trained some people here so that we would not just give them fish but ways to catch the fish.” Onyebuchi explained.

One of the beneficiary, Rita Endurance while expressing her happiness said “I cant thank these people enough, they gave me all the basic thing I need in my life and I know my life will not remain the same if I leave here, I came here suffering from eye defects and fever and I have been treated free of charge even given me drugs and food free, this is what I expect from our politicians.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .