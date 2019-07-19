The End-time Soul Harvesters Assembly, a prophetic and deliverance ministry, is inviting all to its annual Family Liberation Programme.

According to Prophet Godwin Ibeji, the programme is geared towards setting people free from foundational, generational, ancestral, territorial and all manner of curses.

“The liberation will be done in Lagos and you will not need to take anybody to your village or community as you will see results of the programme. The deities or powers that holding you do not really matter, what matters is that the power of the Holy Ghost will be available to deal with impossible cases of your life, you can come with the pictures of the members of your family, if you so desire, but the most important thing is that cases will be settled forever,” he said.

Prophet Ibeji said the programme will begin from Wednesday July 24, 27th is vigil, starting by 10pm, and Sunday, July 28, is communion and thanksgiving service, which starts by 1pm. It would take place at No. 6, Salvation Army Street, opposite Randuk Filling Station, Ikotun-Ejigbo Road, Lagos.