In the face of the myriad of socio-economic and political challenges facing the country and by extension her citizenry, the Church of God Mission International has assured that it does not intend to shirk away from its leadership role and responsibility at this crucial and trying period in the nation’s history, adding that Nigeria shall be great again.

In a communique released at the end of the Prayer Rally held at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, Bishop of CGMI Faith Arena, Bishop Feb Idahosa said that the church will continue to stand in the gap by praying and contending for the soul of Nigeria, because the church fully understands that the weapons of its warfare are not carnal but mighty through God to the pulling down of all strongholds, be it terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, ritual killings, and all sorts of clairvoyance manipulations.

Bishop Idahosa said “we shall continue to support the government in order to deliver good governance to all Nigerians, and at the same time, we will not fail to offer suggestions and solutions to government where necessary. More so, we shall also BE BOLD to declare the mind of God by speaking truth to power whenever the need arises.

“We pray that the kidnapping will stop, the killings will stop, all the things holding us hostage will stop. Before the end of this year all these evils shall stop in Jesus Name. the gospel is the cure for Nigeria, the gospel shall indeed enter every nook and cranny and God’s power shall prevail.

We believe in the unity of Nigeria and the beauty of our diversity of her peoples. We shall pursue the ideals that Forster such unity. May The God of creation and of all flesh, direct our noble cause and guide our leaders right in Jesus Name, Amen.

He encouraged all God’s people especially the young ones to enter into leadership adding that all and sundry should continue to take positive actions to bring about the change everyone wants to see in Nigeria. We require action after prayer.

In his remarks, Bishop John praise declared that Nigeria will not suffer war again and proclaimed peace and unity in every part of the country.

“Every blindness will be removed and the gospel will shine forth in our nation, God will cause his light to shine in our nation. If there is a people who can pray, there is a God who can answer. We will have a land of our dreams.

We declare peace upon Nigeria, let the peace of God rest on our nation. The bible calls Jesus the Prince of peace, therefore we cannot be in this nation and there would be no peace. We are here today to pray for peace on our nation” he stated.

Also speaking, Bishop of Abuja Bishopric of CGMI, Bishop Festus Akhimien said the church believes in a greater Nigeria and expressed the optimism that the fortunes of the country will turn around for good in the not too distant time.