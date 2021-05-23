From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Metropolitan College of Bishops from Church of God Mission International (CGMI) at the weekend, prayed for God’s divine intervention on account of the growing insecurity and against calls for secession in Nigeria.

The intercessory prayers held at the Benin National Museum ground located at the King square in Benin was led by Bishop Feb Idahosa, son of late Archbishop Benson Idahosa.

Idahosa said the spiritual exercise was convened to intercede on behalf of Nigerians and Nigeria as a result of the frightening security situation in the country.

“Our nation, Nigeria is under threat as a result of insurgency and insecurity to life and property.

“We know that the spiritual controls the physical and time is of the essence. we are here to seek divine intervention for mercy upon our land and people.

” Nigerians dream for greatness must be realised through fervent prayers

“Our ethnic diversity and our human and material resources in Nigeria

should be a blessing not a curse

“So, we have declared today to pray so that Nigeria will work in our lifetime.

“We have gotten the dream that it will happen in our life time. God’s people shall lead God’s people.

“We believe that when the people of God come together to pray and speak over their nation, God will intervene,” Idahosa said.

According to the Cleric, it is time for righteous to takeover leadership positions in accordance with divine mandate for service.

Also speaking, Reverend Odemwingie Okundaye, predicted that Nigeria situation would be worse than former Yugoslavia and Somalia in terms of economic and political stability if the nation was allowed to drift further and divide.

He prayed against an end to all the killings and attacks on churches, schools, kidnappings as well as other violent crimes in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a land that is so blessed with resources and it become imperative for us as a church to come together with one voice to speak to God, enough of the carnage. Enough of the destruction.

“Let things turn around again. Let Nigeria be set on the right course for progress and development that will bring peace,” Okundaye said.

the theme of the prayer was “Heaven will intervene”. It also featured praise and worship by believers of Christ from different denominations.