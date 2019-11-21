With the aim of encouraging growing businesses, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) may now exhibit their products and services, at a trade fair with the hope of attracting prospective buyers, while some others are hosted to a free training on exploring the numerous opportunities in agribusiness.

Themed SME Exhibition/Fair, the SME platform is organised by the youths of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Hagiazo Parish, and billed for Saturday, November 23.

In a press statement issued by the youth president of the group, Emeka Unachukwu, and made available to Daily Sun, “the aim of the event is to provide a platform for young businesses to increase their sales network database and to connect young businesses to financial institutions that can provide support in terms of low interest facilities.

“This is the maiden edition of this event and we believe God for increase in subsequent edition. This trade fair will take place at the Basketball Court of the National Stadium Surulere, by 9a.m,” he said.

Unachukwu added that registration for vendors to get an exhibition space is N5,000 while visitors’ registration is free.

However, the men’s wing of the church will also be hosting a free empowerment seminar on Entrepreneurship and Agribusiness, same day, at the church’s premises in Surulere, Lagos, at 2pm.

Also speaking to Daily Sun, the Coordinator of the group, Godwin Chianugo, said: “Agribusiness is the way to go now and that is why, as a fellowship, we are calling on people in our immediate environment, and indeed Nigeria at large. to come and learn about some modern trends in agribusiness. It will interest you to know that notable Nigerians like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Aliko Dangote and even the richest black woman in the world, Folorunso Alakija, are all into farming today. Even if you are not going into farming proper, how about the value chain that is there to be explored by small businesses?”

Close checks reveal that the agricultural sector contributes just a little over 20 per cent to the overall GDP of the country and remains one of the most flourishing sectors of the economy.