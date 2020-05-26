Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anglican Bishop on Niger, Anambra State, Owen Nwokolo, has commended a senator representing Anambra North, Stella Oduah, for her generosity in provision of various food items for the poor and widows in the zone.

The items, including 30,000 bags of rice, 60,000 tubers of yam and 25,000 cartons of noodles, were distributed across the seven local government areas that make up the senatorial zone namely Onitsha North and South, Anambra East and West, Ogbaru, Oyi and Ayamelum councils aimed at putting smiles in the faces of the poor people, especially the widows and less privileged.

The palliative items were presented to Catholic, Anglican and Pentecostal churches’ leaders in the zone for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

Nwokolo, who was represented by Sub-Dean, Obiora Uzochukwu, said the palliative was huge and enough to go a long way in supporting the indigents church members.

“I want to thank Oduah for this wonderful approach to help the poor and needy in the society. There is hunger in the land and it is worst hit to the already poor, who struggled to eat once daily. We promised that the items would get to the right people,” he said.