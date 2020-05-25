Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anglican Bishop on Niger, Anambra state Rev Dr Owen Nwokolo has commended the Senator representing Anambra North district, Stella Adaeze Oduah, for her generosity in the provision of various food items as coronavirus lockdown palliatives for the poor and widows in the zone.

Senator Oduah has distributed 30,000 bags of rice, 60,000 tubers of yam and 25,000 cartons of noodles to the widows, the poor and disadvantaged to cushion the effects of the pandemic lockdown in the zone.

The items were distributed across the seven local government areas that make up the senatorial zone, namely Onitsha North and South, Anambra East and West, Ogbaru, Oyi and Ayamelum.

The relief items were presented to Catholic, Anglican and Pentecostal church leaders in the zone for onward distribution of the items to the beneficiaries.

The Sub Dean, Venerable Obiora Uzochukwu, representing Bishop Nwokolo at the presentation of the items, said that the palliative was significant enough to go a long way in supporting indigent church members.

‘I want to thank Senator Oduah for this wonderful approach to help the poor and needy in society. There is hunger in the land and it is worst hit to the already poor people in the state who struggled to eat once daily. We promised that the items would get to the right people,’ he said.

Also in her remarks, the wife of the Bishop and the Coordinator of Widows in the Diocese Dr Nonye Nwokolo, represented by the wife of Sub Dean, Mrs Chizoba Uzochukwu, thanked the senator for her gesture in remembering the poor.

She said that the senator not only donated the food items but also used the right channels to distribute them, stressing that churches remain the best avenue to share such palliative to poor.

A widow and beneficiary, Mrs Cecilia Obika, who was full of joy, thanked Senator Oduah for her gesture and pray for her blessing and that she continues to remember the poor and widows.

She promised that they will double their support in reciprocating the senator’s gesture by coming out to support her any time she contests for any election in the future.

‘Widows are proud of Adaeze for her magnanimity towards women and the girl child. This is not the first time she will impact us in one way or the other. Some of us had earlier benefited in her empowerment programmes which have made us be self-reliant. I will continue to support her in her future political pursuits.’

Mr Noel Udeoji, the senator’s director of mobilisation for the relief effort, said that the aid was going to widows and other indigents people across the churches (Catholic, Anglican and Pentecostal), motherless babies homes, communities and the PDP party wards among others in the zone.