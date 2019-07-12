Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A non governmental organisation, Priests Peace and Justice Initiative (PPJI) has asked the Christian fold in Nigeria to join the Federal Government in its fight against corruption.

Coordinator of the faith-based organisation in Benue, Apostle Chinedu Martins, spoke during a solidarity rally in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The rally which was held in commemoration of this year’s Africa Anti Corruption Day was in collaboration with the Mark Arthur Foundation.

Members of the organisation who bore placards with various inscriptions moved round some parts of North Bank Area of the state capital chanting, “Say no to corruption”

Martins, who lamented that corruption had become a cankerworm that is eating deep into the fabrics of the nation, posited that time had come for the Church in Nigeria to rise up and fight the menace.

He maintained that the Church has to join the fight against corruption because it can no longer fold its hands and allow the common wealth of the nation to be continually plundered by heartless Nigerians. “It’s a Pentecostal voice against corruption in Nigeria. We are calling on all Nigerians to shun corruption. If the church can join hands to fight against corruption, things will get better,’ he stated.