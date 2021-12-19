By Agatha Emeadi

Church of Nativity, Anglican Communion, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, will today holds its annual praise and concert tagged: ‘Ephphatha’ at the church premises.

The event, which is aimed at raising an altar of praise to celebrate Nativity and the birth of Christ Jesus used to hold in November in the past, but was moved to December as a season of celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to Ven. Olalekan Popoola, Vicar in charge, ‘Ephphatha’ would provide abundant opportunity for people to celebrate the birth of Jesus, which is the greatest season of celebration.

Kate Isa, a member of the Church of Nativity, explained that the celebration would be preceded by a weeklong revival and missionary outreach at Epe and Ajah. This, she said, would serve as a symbol of Jesus ministry who came to heal the sick and comfort the broken hearted.