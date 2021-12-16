By Agatha Emeadi

Church of Nativity, Anglican Communion, Parkview Estate Ikoyi is set to hold its annual praise and concert tagged ‘Ephphatha’ on Sunday, 19th December, 2021 at the church premises. Ephphatha was a word carefully chosen from the scriptures in Mark 7: 34 where Jesus healed the deaf and dumb after proclaiming the word ‘Ephphatha’, to mean ‘Be Opened’. The event which is to raise an altar of praise to celebrate Nativity and the birth of Christ Jesus used to hold in November in the past, but with God’s ministration, it is moved to December as an annual time in connection, as the world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and wrap up the year.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

According to Ven. Olalekan Popoola, Vicar in charge, he said ‘Ephphatha’ would provide all an abundant opportunity to queue in and celebrate the birth of Jesus which is the greatest celebration of the season as there is no better time to do it than Christmas period. “Ephphatha’ would provide all an abundant opportunity to queue in and celebrate the birth of Jesus which is the greatest celebration of the season as there is no better time to do it than Christmas period”. It will also be an opportunity for attendees to pray into the near future as the Church of Nativity is named after the birth and incarnation of Jesus Christ, and in a time where the world needs prayers, praise and healing; Popoola said.

In the same vein, Kate Isa, member of the Church of Nativity also said, the celebration would be preceded by a week-long revival and missionary outreach targeted towards Epe and Ajah which is a symbol of the Jesus Ministry who came to heal the sick and comfort the broken hearted. She informs that provisions have actually been made to visit the less privileged among us as we all celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ and to show love to one another just as Christ taught us to love one another.

Some of the expected artists include Dr.Tim Godfrey, Efe Nathan, Sola Allyson, Bidemi Olaoba, Revd. Jacob Adebayo Olorundare, a saxophonist and Onos Ariyo. Others include Dare Justified, Mairo Ese, Sammy Guitar, Olumide Baritone and Godwin Strings.

Rev. Jacob Adebayo Olorundare adds that the praise concert which would mark the grand finale of the week-long activity of the event is set to bless, heal and loose the bounded.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .