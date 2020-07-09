Okey Sampson, Umuaiha

The founder of the Assemblies of Light Bearer Greater Church of Lucifer, popularly known as Church of Satan, Ohafia, Abia State, Ifekwe Udo has been arrested by Abia State command of the Nigeria police.

His church has also been allegedly pulled down by youths in the area. Ohafia is the home town of popular tele-evangelist, Rev (Dr) Uma Ukpai.

This is coming as the chairman of Ohafia Local Government Area, Fred Idika said the council would not want Udo and his Church of Satan to come back in the area as he was a bad influence to the community.

It was gathered that police arrested Udo, also known as Lucifer or Fada-Fada earlier in the week for violating the lockdown protocol directives of both the state and federal governments.

Udo, who is reported to own a brothel in Ohafia was also said to have been arrested for allegedly terrorizing the community and this led to the youth of the area destroying the satanic images outside his church when he was arrested.

A native of the community who gave his name simply as Kalu said people of Ohafia knew his evil practices but nobody could confront him because of his claimed connections with evil forces.

“There is nothing people cannot do now just for money and power,” he said. “He claims to have the power Satan has. He is known to use voodoo power on his members and has been getting away with so many things until now.

“It was a thing of joy and happiness for the people of Ohafia around the world that this man has been arrested by the police. Udo became popular few years back when he established his Church of Satan and began to give some jobless youths in the community motorcycles on hire purchase”.

Chairman of Ohafia Local Government Area, Idika said the state commissioner of police alerted them that the founder of the Church of Satan, Ohafia violated the COVID-19 protocol directives and that they were coming down to shut the place, and that police went there with the Mobile Court to shut down the church. The council boss said before now, Udo and others had been arrested by police from Force Headquarters, Abuja “under offend I do not know about, but until they are arraigned, we should be able to know why they were arrested”.

The Council boss said even if the founder of the church of Satan was released, the council “would not want him to continue with what he is during in Ohafia because he is a very bad influence on the community”.