The church for many is a centre of moral instruction and spiritual guidance. For others, it is a platform for self discovery, the total realization of God’s endowed talents in human beings. This is the story of Chisom Obinna Onyeke, fondly known as JaySynths, a keyboardist and renowned bassist.

Born in Onitsha, South-East Nigeria, JaySynths started his musical sojourn in 2015 in the nation’s city of Abuja before relocating to the country’s commercial city of Lagos. He attended the All Saints Primary School, Onitsha, before proceeding to Government Secondary School, Karshi, Abuja and graduated from the University of Abuja with a degree in political science.

In a chat with newsmen on the journey so far, the musical artist thanked God for blessing his family with a gift of child last year, saying, “2020 was a blessing for me and my family as I and my wife welcomed a handsome baby boy 2020. Business went well for me too.”

In a trip down memory lane, the keyboardist said he has availed mega stars his incredible talents, promising to make his brand a national and global brand. “Like I said, I have been producing since 2015, working with most of the industry greats. For the records, I have worked with Teni, Skiibii, Mr. Eazi, Ice Prince, Mr.P, Victor AD, Kuami Eugene, Kidi and a host of others.” According to him, working with the likes of Drake, Roddy Rich, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid is on the pipelines.

On his choice of music, JaySynths says he would always opt for Pop and RnB cause of the soul and challenging attributes of the genre.

So, what were the early barricades he had to remove for a smooth journey in the difficult world of music? JaySynths has this to say: “The early challenge was how to create world music, but I had to learn the techniques on how to achieve a good sound and it worked for me as soon as I got the techniques right.”

JaySynths spoke of the uniqueness of his music, saying, “Every day, I try to create something iconic. That improves and sharpens me enough.”

Teni seized the musical industry with the monster hit, “Case”, a love song premised on true affection regardless of status. Teni who played the lover girl had to defy the African cultural sentiment that women cannot openly express their love for men when she sang, “But my Papa no be Dangote or Adeleke, But we go dey Ok…”

The song produced by JaySynths has hit over 40 millions views on youtube alone and the hit maker says his love for the song informed the energy, expertise and passion he brought to bear in producing it.

Would there have been alternative career aside music?, a journalist asked to which the music producer responded thus: “If ain’t doing music, maybe I’ll be working in an oil company or a reputable organization. I don’t like stress,” he added. He called on musical artisits and producer to create a sense of identity that will make them sought after every now and then. For him, originality is the key to success, fame and relevance.

“There are many lessons we can all learn but the biggest of them is being unique and relevant or else, you will be forgotten in a hurry,” he said, even as he enjoined artistes to take producers more seriously. Producers should be the richest in the music industry but we are always not regarded as important. I’m sure that would change soon,” he stressed with a sense of optimism

